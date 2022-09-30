Marvel Spiderman Bath Lab Pack
Product Description
- MARVEL SPIDERMAN BATH LAB PACK
- © Marvel
Information
Ingredients
Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-8, Parfum, Benzophenane-4, Aqua, CI 14700, CI 19140, Bath Rocks: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Aqua, Glycerin, CI 19140, CI 42090, Bubble Bath: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum, Glycol Distearate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Titanium Dioxide, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Tin Oxide, CI 17200, CI 14700
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Fizzer
- Directions for use: Drop your Bath Fizzer into the tub to create a sweet-smelling bath time!
- Bath Rocks
- Directions for use: Sprinkle your Bath Rocks into the bath and watch the bath water change colour!
- Bubble Bath
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Do not store over 30°C. Do not store in direct sunlight.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
