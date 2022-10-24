We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Heal Cohesive Bandage 4.5M X 7.5Cm

Heal Cohesive Bandage 4.5M X 7.5Cm

5(1)
Write a review

£3.00

£3.00/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Heal Cohesive Bandage 4.5m x 7.5cm
Our self-fixing cohesive bandage provides support to damaged muscles, tendons and ligaments. Its coating enables it to adhere to itself, but not to skin or hairs, meaning no need for tape or pins to hold it in place. It is easily repositioned and painless to remove.
4.5m x 7.5cmTSL - enabling active livesGreat British brand designed and developed by British experts
Self-fixingHand-tearableFor sprains + strainsIdeal for sports useClass One + Medical Device

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use:Bandage the area that needs support using a figure of eight movement where possible, or overlapping by at least half the bandage width at each turn. Hand tear the bandage when you have used as much as you need. After the final turn, press the end of the bandage against itself with the palm of the hand to ensure cohesion. If the bandage becomes too tight, for example after exercise or if swelling occurs, reposition the bandage to a more comfortable tension.

View all First Aid, Plasters & Antiseptic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here