Heal Cohesive Bandage 4.5m x 7.5cm

Our self-fixing cohesive bandage provides support to damaged muscles, tendons and ligaments. Its coating enables it to adhere to itself, but not to skin or hairs, meaning no need for tape or pins to hold it in place. It is easily repositioned and painless to remove.

4.5m x 7.5cm TSL - enabling active lives Great British brand designed and developed by British experts

Self-fixing Hand-tearable For sprains + strains Ideal for sports use Class One + Medical Device

Preparation and Usage