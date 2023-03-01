Vitawell Hormone Support Strawberry Gummies 60'S

60 Strawberry flavour multivitamin food supplement gummies with starflower oil, evening primrose oil, maca root extract, sugar and sweetener

Contains Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA) from Starflower Oil and Evening Primrose Oil and Vitamins C and B6, which contribute to the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamin C, B6 and Pantothenic acid support reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Starflower Oil, Evening Primrose Oil & Maca Root Extract No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose), Thickener (Citrus Pectins), Ascorbic Acid, Acid (Citric Acid), Starflower Oil (Borago Officinalis L.), Flavouring, Evening Primrose Oil (Oenothera Biennis L.), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Pantothenic Acid, Gelling Agent (Acacia Gum), Maca (Lepidium Meyenii Walp) Root Extract, Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract (Rosmarinus Officinalis L.)), Cholecalciferol

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

60 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 16 years: Chew one gummy daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives