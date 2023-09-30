We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Gracious Crown Of Glory Coconut Oil 300Ml

Good Gracious Crown Of Glory Coconut Oil 300Ml

£6.50

£2.17/100ml

Vegan

Good Gracious Crown Of Glory C/nut Oil 300ml
In need of some TLC? Our Crown of Glory hair mask enriched with Coconut Oil will deeply nourish and repair dry, damaged hair leaving it fabulously smooth, soft and super shiny!All Good Gracious products are:97% Natural. Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients.
The Brand That Really CaresFree from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oilsAlways tested on people, not animalsVegan friendly
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Flower Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After washing, work a generous scoop into hair. Gently comb through for better results. Leave for 3-5 minutes, then rinse away. Can be left up to 20 minutes for an intense treatment. For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If product get into the eyes rinse well with water immediately. Colours may vary due to natural extracts. Patch test on skin before use.

