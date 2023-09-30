Good Gracious Crown Of Glory Coconut Oil 300Ml

Good Gracious Crown Of Glory C/nut Oil 300ml

In need of some TLC? Our Crown of Glory hair mask enriched with Coconut Oil will deeply nourish and repair dry, damaged hair leaving it fabulously smooth, soft and super shiny! All Good Gracious products are: 97% Natural. Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients.

The Brand That Really Cares Free from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oils Always tested on people, not animals Vegan friendly

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Flower Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage