Starbucks Blonde Espresso Coffee Beans 450G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious coffee! A STARBUCKS Customer 15th February 2023 These coffee beans make the most amazing cup of coffee! I don't know why I've never tried freshly ground coffee beans before! It was so easy to do.. grind, put in a cafetiere.. brew and plunge! Now you can have the taste of Starbucks, the convenience of brewing at home, at a fraction of the cost!

Amazing coffee A STARBUCKS Customer 15th February 2023 First time I get Starbucks - Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee about one month ago and I really love it. Great, rich taste. I really happy that I give a try to this coffe now I can enjoy perfect cup a morning coffee without going outside. Recommend.

The best coffee! A STARBUCKS Customer 14th February 2023 We absolutely love these and they are now a regular purchase for us. We fill a cup about half way with milk, boil it on the hob so its hot and frothy, then fill the cup up with the coffee so it goes just over 3/4 of a cup, add a tiny splash of cold milk so it's not too hot, add a bit of sugar and it voila lovely latte the way we want it. I can't drink any other coffee now as this is the best one for me. Definitely a good energy boost.

Great flavour A STARBUCKS Customer 14th February 2023 This made a nice and smooth cup of coffee for the mornings. Perfect for flat whites or cappuccino, two of my favourites milk based drinks. It has a really lovely smooth and mellow flavour taste. Im not particularly a huge fan of dark roast so these are ideal for me in terms of taste and provides a good kick of caffeine in the mornings to get me started, Ive even had family members asked me to make them a cup and enjoyed it thoroughly.

I love Starbucks coffee! A STARBUCKS Customer 13th February 2023 This is a very mild coffee. Perfect for afternoon pick me up. Not too strong and goes heavenly with a piece of cake. I previously purchased this in coffee pods as it is one of my favourite! Really like it!

Excellent A STARBUCKS Customer 13th February 2023 Makes for a nice and smooth cup of coffee for the mornings. Brilliant for flat whites or cappuccino, two of my favourites milk based drinks. It has a really lovely smooth and mellow flavour profile. Im not particularly a huge fan of dark roasts so these are ideal for me in terms of taste and provides a good kick of caffeine in the mornings to get me started. Im still experimenting around with the machine to get the most out of the beans, they are very easy to work with and each cup has been a delight. Ive even had family members asked me to make them a cup and enjoyed it thoroughly. Very happy with it, would recommend.

Nice Coffee Beans A STARBUCKS Customer 13th February 2023 These beans make a lovely and balanced cup of coffee for those with a bean to cup coffee maker. The coffee isn't too strong in my view (such as a dark roast) so I'd say better suited to an afternoon coffee rather than first thing in the morning!

Smooth and delicious A STARBUCKS Customer 13th February 2023 Fantastic expresso beans. It is quite light and smooth so it is very easy to drink, especially without any milk or creamer. It is not bitter, fresh and easily loved by coffee drinkers in my household.

Smooth taste A STARBUCKS Customer 13th February 2023 Great smooth delicious taste. Lovely as an expresso or with milk. Very easy to use has clear instructions on the packet if you are unsure and a handy re close for when not in use. Brilliant authentic Starbucks taste