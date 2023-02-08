We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Coffee Beans 450G

4.8(77)Write a review
Starbucks Blonde Espresso Coffee Beans 450G
£8.00
£1.78/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Bean 100% Arabica Coffee
  • For brewing ideas got to starbucks.com/coffee/how-to-brew
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • Indulge in Starbucks® Blonde Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee. This special blend of coffee beans from Latin America has been carefully roasted to coax out sweet, vibrant notes. Soft and balanced, it highlights milk's sweeter side, making classic espresso drinks extra smooth without a roasty edge.
  • Starbucks® Blonde Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee is lightly roasted and soft and mellow in flavour. Is our lightest espresso coffee roast and can be can grinded and brewed at home with this bag of whole bean coffee.
  • Grind and brew your own Starbucks® Blonde Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee at home with this bag. Experience the coffee you love with our premium coffee beans, without leaving the house.
  • The Starbucks® Roast
  • Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Starbucks®
  • Starbucks FlavorLock™ packaging guarantees the fresh guarantees the fresh flavour of our coffees.
  • Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestlé. © 2020 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Smooth and Sweet Notes
  • 100% Arabica
  • With a soft, mellow flavour, this is our lightest espresso roast
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Storage

Store in an air tight, opaque container at room temperature. Use within 1 week of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Great Coffee
  • Grind beans for your brewing method. Use filtered water.
  • 10 g coffee + 180 ml (85°C) water = 1 cup

Recycling info

Pack. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Nestlé Portugal,
  • Unipessoal Lda,
  • Rua Alexandre Herculano 8,
  • 2799-554,
  • Linda-a-Velha,

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • UK ROI 0080063785385
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

450g ℮

77 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Delicious coffee!

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

These coffee beans make the most amazing cup of coffee! I don't know why I've never tried freshly ground coffee beans before! It was so easy to do.. grind, put in a cafetiere.. brew and plunge! Now you can have the taste of Starbucks, the convenience of brewing at home, at a fraction of the cost!

Amazing coffee

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

First time I get Starbucks - Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast Whole Bean Coffee about one month ago and I really love it. Great, rich taste. I really happy that I give a try to this coffe now I can enjoy perfect cup a morning coffee without going outside. Recommend.

The best coffee!

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

We absolutely love these and they are now a regular purchase for us. We fill a cup about half way with milk, boil it on the hob so its hot and frothy, then fill the cup up with the coffee so it goes just over 3/4 of a cup, add a tiny splash of cold milk so it's not too hot, add a bit of sugar and it voila lovely latte the way we want it. I can't drink any other coffee now as this is the best one for me. Definitely a good energy boost.

Great flavour

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This made a nice and smooth cup of coffee for the mornings. Perfect for flat whites or cappuccino, two of my favourites milk based drinks. It has a really lovely smooth and mellow flavour taste. Im not particularly a huge fan of dark roast so these are ideal for me in terms of taste and provides a good kick of caffeine in the mornings to get me started, Ive even had family members asked me to make them a cup and enjoyed it thoroughly.

I love Starbucks coffee!

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

This is a very mild coffee. Perfect for afternoon pick me up. Not too strong and goes heavenly with a piece of cake. I previously purchased this in coffee pods as it is one of my favourite! Really like it!

Excellent

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Makes for a nice and smooth cup of coffee for the mornings. Brilliant for flat whites or cappuccino, two of my favourites milk based drinks. It has a really lovely smooth and mellow flavour profile. Im not particularly a huge fan of dark roasts so these are ideal for me in terms of taste and provides a good kick of caffeine in the mornings to get me started. Im still experimenting around with the machine to get the most out of the beans, they are very easy to work with and each cup has been a delight. Ive even had family members asked me to make them a cup and enjoyed it thoroughly. Very happy with it, would recommend.

Nice Coffee Beans

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

These beans make a lovely and balanced cup of coffee for those with a bean to cup coffee maker. The coffee isn't too strong in my view (such as a dark roast) so I'd say better suited to an afternoon coffee rather than first thing in the morning!

Smooth and delicious

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Fantastic expresso beans. It is quite light and smooth so it is very easy to drink, especially without any milk or creamer. It is not bitter, fresh and easily loved by coffee drinkers in my household.

Smooth taste

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

Great smooth delicious taste. Lovely as an expresso or with milk. Very easy to use has clear instructions on the packet if you are unsure and a handy re close for when not in use. Brilliant authentic Starbucks taste

Warm and smooth coffee

5 stars

A STARBUCKS Customer

I love the blonde roast shot in Starbucks stores, and it's great to be able to blend this coffee in the comfort of my own home too! It has a really smooth and warm flavour, and gives you the wake up hit you need!

