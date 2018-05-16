Yeo Valley Organic Mango Pineapple & Passion Fruit 450G

Product Description
- Mango, Passion Fruit & Pineapple Yogurt
- Collect 10 Yeokens under the lid
- UK, 18+. See inside or yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens for details.
- What Goes Around...
- This pot is made from 100% recycled plastic which means we've given it a new life, and so can you!
- Help us close the loop by putting it in your recycling* and keeping it out of landfill.
- Thanks for recycling and putting nature first.
- *Remember to separate the pot and the sleeve first
- Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
- You've just earned 10 Yeokens
- Look under the lid for your Yeokens code enter it at yv.tc to collect, spend & win.
- Spend your Yeokens on discounts, goodies & prizes, events in the Valley, great stuff to do at home, trips, treats & more
- Terms & Conditions: UK, IoM and CI only. 18+. Purchase required. To register, for details of the rewards and for full Terms & Conditions visit yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens. We will give you 3 months' notice prior to the end of the scheme. Promoter: Yeo Marketing Ltd.
- This pot is now made from 100% recycled plastic. That means that this plastic life. And it's fully recyclable again at end of life too. Help us close the loop by recycling at home, so we can reuse all the materials again and again and again and...
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Tropical Fruits (5%) (contains Organic Mango Purée, Organic Passion Fruit Juice, Organic Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Organic Sugar, Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days. For 'best before' date, see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- That Fruity Feeling
- What could beat an uplifting combo of plump, juicy fruit and cool, smooth yogurt?
- Wonderful on its lonesome - or top with granola for a cheat's fruit crumble.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- Yeo Valley,
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
- Yeo Valley,
- Unit 118,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|401kJ/96kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|of which sugars
|9.7g
|Protein
|4.4g
|Salt*
|0.11g
|Calcium
|156mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.