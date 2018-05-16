Brew By Numbers& Co North V South Ddh Ipa 440Ml

To have your say in the great North VS South debate, scan the QR code and vote for your favourite.
The trio of Southern breweries have produced a DDH IPA that is soft, juicy and naturally hazy in appearance. The addition of oats gives a silky mouthfeel while fresh and expressive American hops offer aromas of Citrus, Mango & Pine resulting in a beer that is full bodied, drinkable and refreshing.
South VS North Collaboration
To represent the South, Brew by Numbers in London have teamed up with Yonder from Somerset and Staggeringly Good from Portsmouth.
