Brew By Numbers& Co North V South Ddh Ipa 440Ml

Brew By Numbers& Co North V South Ddh Ipa 440Ml
£3.50
£7.96/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • To have your say in the great North VS South debate, scan the QR code and vote for your favourite.
  • The trio of Southern breweries have produced a DDH IPA that is soft, juicy and naturally hazy in appearance. The addition of oats gives a silky mouthfeel while fresh and expressive American hops offer aromas of Citrus, Mango & Pine resulting in a beer that is full bodied, drinkable and refreshing.
  • South VS North Collaboration
  • To represent the South, Brew by Numbers in London have teamed up with Yonder from Somerset and Staggeringly Good from Portsmouth.
  • BBNO
  • Yonder
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley (Gluten), Maize (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Maize, Oats

Alcohol Units

3.1

ABV

7.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep It Cool and Enjoy Responsibly.

Name and address

  • Brew by Numbers,
  • Southern Warehouse,
  • Morden Wharf Road,
  • SE10 0NU.

Return to

  • Brew by Numbers,
  • Southern Warehouse,
  • Morden Wharf Road,
  • SE10 0NU.
  • BBNO.co
  • Staggeringly Good
  • staggeringlygood.com
  • Yonder
  • brewyonder.co.uk

Net Contents

440ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great DDH IPA. Nice hop character.

5 stars

Great DDH IPA. Nice hop character.

Excellent beer, hoppy, tropical and smooth

5 stars

Excellent beer, hoppy, tropical and smooth

Very tasty IPA!

5 stars

Very tasty IPA!

Great IPA

5 stars

Great ipa. Malty and good body. Definitely buying again!

Lovely IPA, my new favourite!

5 stars

Lovely IPA, my new favourite!

