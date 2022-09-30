Nivea Totally Pampered Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA TOTALLY PAMPERED GIFT SET
- NIVEA Totally Pampered Skincare Gift Set - Head to toe skin treats!
- Show you care with this gorgeous gift set – this stylish cosmetic bag, with gold detailing is full of NIVEA head to toe skin treats, everything you need to help keep skin feeling pampered, smooth and cared for. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Refreshing Moisturising Day Cream with SPF15 is specially formulated with Vitamin E, Anti-Oxidants to moisturise and protect your skin. Designed for normal skin, it is skin compatibility dermatologically approved and leaves the skin feeling refreshed and well cared for.
- 2. NIVEA Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate orchid scent to delights your senses, while the Cottonseed Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably soft.
- 3. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 200ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- 4. A stylish cosmetic bag!
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC Cardboard only
- Printed using mineral oil free inks
- Nivea® Cashemere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream
- Made in Germany.
- Cosmetic Bag
- Materials: Body suede PU outer with EVA coating, lining 100% 190T RPET.
- Country of origin: China.
- Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- Nivea Refreshing 24H Moisture Day Cream SPF15
- Made in Poland.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beirsdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol Geraniol, Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Myristyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Glyceryl Stearate, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Glucoside, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Vegetable Oil, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Triisostearin, Sorbitan Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Disodium Cetearyl, Sulfosuccinate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Parfum, Refreshing 24H Moisture Day Cream SPF15: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenylbenzimidazole, Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
