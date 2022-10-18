Canti Cantiseco Vino Spumante Dry 75C
Product Description
- Vino Spumante Dry
- Intense and mineral. This spumante has an expressive and aromatic style with notes of green fruit and a light and delicate sparkle.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
8.3
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Tage
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Garganega Bianca, Glera, Inzolia, Catarratto
Vinification Details
- The grapes making up the final blend are vinified separately in the regions of origin. The white wines judged to be the best are chosen and assembled to make up the basic blend. The blend is clarified, cold stabilized and cross-flow filtered. The stabilized blend, added with sugar and selected yeast, is placed in autoclaves for the second fermentation.
History
- The base wines used for the CANTISECCO spumante dry are obtained from the renowned white grapes Garganega and Glera from the Veneto region and from the renowned white grapes Inzolia and Catarratto from the Sicily region. The best wines are selected by our winemaker to give rise to a fresh and crisp sparkling wine that does not fear comparison with other more expensive sparkling DOC wines
Regional Information
- Veneto, Sicily - Northern Italy
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal as an aperitif or perfect with fish, shellfish and pasta.
Name and address
- CANTI Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
Return to
- CANTI Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
- www.cantiwine.com
- info@cantiwine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
