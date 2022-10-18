We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Canti Cantiseco Vino Spumante Dry 75C

No ratings yetWrite a review
Canti Cantiseco Vino Spumante Dry 75C

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£7.50
£7.50/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vino Spumante Dry
  • Intense and mineral. This spumante has an expressive and aromatic style with notes of green fruit and a light and delicate sparkle.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Tage

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garganega Bianca, Glera, Inzolia, Catarratto

Vinification Details

  • The grapes making up the final blend are vinified separately in the regions of origin. The white wines judged to be the best are chosen and assembled to make up the basic blend. The blend is clarified, cold stabilized and cross-flow filtered. The stabilized blend, added with sugar and selected yeast, is placed in autoclaves for the second fermentation.

History

  • The base wines used for the CANTISECCO spumante dry are obtained from the renowned white grapes Garganega and Glera from the Veneto region and from the renowned white grapes Inzolia and Catarratto from the Sicily region. The best wines are selected by our winemaker to give rise to a fresh and crisp sparkling wine that does not fear comparison with other more expensive sparkling DOC wines

Regional Information

  • Veneto, Sicily - Northern Italy

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal as an aperitif or perfect with fish, shellfish and pasta.

Name and address

  • CANTI Family S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • CANTI Family S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.
  • www.cantiwine.com
  • info@cantiwine.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here