Heinz Summer Fruit Porridge 220G

Tastes like cardboard. Doesn’t mix properly ends up still powdery and full of lumps
Flours (46%, Maize Flour, Hydrolysed Rice, Rice Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder (25%), Maltodextrin, Demineralised Whey Powder (6%, from Milk), Banana Flakes (4%), Apple Flakes (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Apricot Flakes (1%), Raspberry Flakes (0.4%), Lemon Powder, Blackcurrant Flakes (0.2%), Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin B3, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin B1, Vitamin A, Riboflavin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)
Store in a cool, dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening. Contents are liable to settle after packing.Best before: see base of pack
1 pack = 7 portions
Can. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle
7 Months
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry cereal
|Per portion*
|%LRV† per portion
|Energy
|1617 kJ
|485 kJ
|-
|382 kcal
|114 kcal
|Fat
|2.8 g
|0.8 g
|- of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|75.0 g
|22.5 g
|- of which sugars
|28.0 g
|8.4 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|12.9 g
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.08 g
|Vitamin A
|450 µg
|135 µg
|34 %
|Vitamin D
|7.6 µg
|2.3 µg
|23 %
|Vitamin E
|7.0 mg
|2.1 mg
|Vitamin C
|35 mg
|10.5 mg
|42 %
|Thiamin
|0.65 mg
|0.20 mg
|39 %
|Riboflavin
|0.65 mg
|0.20 mg
|24 %
|Niacin
|10 mg
|3.0 mg
|33 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.8 mg
|0.24 mg
|34 %
|Folic Acid
|100 µg
|30 µg
|30 %
|Vitamin B12
|0.6 µg
|0.18 µg
|26 %
|Calcium
|450 mg
|135 mg
|34 %
|Iron
|7.2 mg
|2.2 mg
|36 %
|Zinc
|5.0 mg
|1.5 mg
|38 %
|*Per 30g cereal when made up with 90ml water
|-
|†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children. Use as part of a varied weaning diet
|1 pack = 7 portions
