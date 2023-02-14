We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Summer Fruit Porridge 220G

Heinz Summer Fruit Porridge 220G
£3.35
£15.23/kg

Product Description

  • Mixed fruit flavoured multigrain porridge with milk and added vitamins and minerals.
  • Rise and shine to easy peasy meal times. With more texture and soft pieces this porridge is tailored to your 7+ months baby!
  • Contents are liable to settle after packing.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With added iron
  • Soft pieces for more texture
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children

Information

Ingredients

Flours (46%, Maize Flour, Hydrolysed Rice, Rice Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder (25%), Maltodextrin, Demineralised Whey Powder (6%, from Milk), Banana Flakes (4%), Apple Flakes (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Apricot Flakes (1%), Raspberry Flakes (0.4%), Lemon Powder, Blackcurrant Flakes (0.2%), Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin B3, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin B1, Vitamin A, Riboflavin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening. Contents are liable to settle after packing.Best before: see base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep
  • Just add water: Add approx. 90ml of boiled water to 30g of cereal in a bowl and stir. Allow to stand for approx. 2 minutes to cool and to soften the pieces. Check the temperature before serving. This is a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
  • Tip: For every level spoonful of cereal add 3 spoonfuls of boiled water and stir well.
  • Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible. Before starting to introduce solid food ask your health visitor or GP for advice.

Number of uses

1 pack = 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • (ROI) 1800 995311
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry cerealPer portion*%LRV† per portion
Energy1617 kJ485 kJ
-382 kcal114 kcal
Fat2.8 g0.8 g
- of which saturates0.5 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate75.0 g22.5 g
- of which sugars28.0 g8.4 g
Fibre2.4 g0.7 g
Protein12.9 g3.9 g
Salt0.25 g0.08 g
Vitamin A450 µg135 µg34 %
Vitamin D7.6 µg2.3 µg23 %
Vitamin E7.0 mg2.1 mg
Vitamin C35 mg10.5 mg42 %
Thiamin0.65 mg0.20 mg39 %
Riboflavin0.65 mg0.20 mg24 %
Niacin10 mg3.0 mg33 %
Vitamin B60.8 mg0.24 mg34 %
Folic Acid100 µg30 µg30 %
Vitamin B120.6 µg0.18 µg26 %
Calcium450 mg135 mg34 %
Iron7.2 mg2.2 mg36 %
Zinc5.0 mg1.5 mg38 %
*Per 30g cereal when made up with 90ml water---
†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children. Use as part of a varied weaning diet---
1 pack = 7 portions---
Avoid

1 stars

Tastes like cardboard. Doesn’t mix properly ends up still powdery and full of lumps

