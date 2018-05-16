We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Petit Triple Creme Brie 125G

Tesco Finest Petit Triple Creme Brie 125G
£3.00
£24.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
504kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1680kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Soft cheese made with pasteurised cow's milk enriched with cream.
  • Delicate soft cheese manufactured by a family company created in 1921 and located in Bourgogne Franche Comte area of France, using milk carefully selected for its quality.
  • Rich & Indulgent With a delicate creamy flavour.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Curd (Milk)(Milk, Cream (Milk), Coagulant, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Chloride, Starter Culture), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1680kJ / 407kcal504kJ / 122kcal
Fat40.0g12.0g
Saturates26.1g7.8g
Carbohydrate<0.1g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein11.7g3.5g
Salt1.16g0.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
