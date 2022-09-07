Tesco Calorie Controlled Vegetable Arrabbiata 380g
Each pack
- Energy
- 1619kJ
-
- 384kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.4g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.07g
- 18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- Cooked penne pasta with a spiced tomato sauce topped with roasted vegetables.
- Are you looking for healthy ready meals? Our Calorie Controlled Range is made up of low calorie meals that can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Try our delicious Vegetable Arrabbiata ready meal for one.
- Calorie Controlled Low Fat Recipe 1619 kJ / 384 kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Red Pepper (6%), Yellow Pepper (3%), Courgette (3%), Butternut Squash (3%), Red Onion, Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Olive Oil, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Parsley, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55 mins - 1 hr Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (365g**)
|Energy
|444kJ / 105kcal
|1619kJ / 384kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|62.6g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|15.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|8.3g
|Protein
|3.5g
|12.7g
|Salt
|0.29g
|1.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
