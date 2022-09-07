Tesco Finest Red Velvet Cake
1/6 of a cake
- Energy
- 1187kJ
-
- 283kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 25.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1798kJ / 429kcal
Product Description
- Red sponge cake filled and topped with full fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with red cake crumbs.
- Moist red velvet sponge filled & topped with a rich, full fat cream cheese frosting. Hand finished with a vibrant sprinkling of red cake crumbs.
- Red velvet sponge filled & topped with a rich cream cheese frosting & sprinkled with red cake crumbs.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Pasteurised Egg, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Whole Milk, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (66g)
|Energy
|1798kJ / 429kcal
|1187kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|21.0g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|37.0g
|Sugars
|39.0g
|25.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.