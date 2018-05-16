English Cheesecake Company Ltd Cheesecake Chocolate Fudge & Cookie Dough390g

Each 78g portion contains*
- Energy
- 1176kJ
- 281kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.39g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.26g
- 51%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.19g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g:
Product Description
- E/C/Cmpny/Ltd C/cake Choc Fdg & Ckie Dough390g
- Frozen creamy chocolate cheesecake with cookie dough pieces, fudge sauce and chunks of digestive biscuit
- Master of All Things Cheesecake
- Made with Real Cheesecake
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Double Cream (Milk), Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (14%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter (Milk), Free Range Liquid Whole Egg, Water, Vegetable Oil, Molasses, Salt, Flavouring], Digestive Biscuit Coins (13%) [Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents, Salt], Fructose, Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate Chips (3%) [Cocoa Mass; Sugar Dextrose; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Icing Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Modified Starch (Maize)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date see bottom of tub.Keep frozen below -18°C. Once thawed do not refreeze
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious cheesecake - Blended in a tub! Enjoy from frozen
Recycling info
Film. Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- English Cheesecake Company,
- Unit 1 North,
- Orge Centre,
- Oxgate Lane,
- London,
- NW2 7JA.
Return to
- hello@englishcheesecake.com
- englishcheesecake.com
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (78g)
|Energy Kcal
|360
|281
|Energy KJ
|1507
|1176
|Fat
|22.30g
|17.39g
|of which saturates
|13.5g
|10.26g
|Carbohydrate
|35.40g
|27.61g
|of which sugars
|24.60g
|19.19g
|Fibre
|1.76g
|1.37g
|Protein
|4.69g
|3.66g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.12g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.