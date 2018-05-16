We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

English Cheesecake Company Ltd Cheesecake Chocolate Fudge & Cookie Dough390g

£4.50
£1.16/100g

Each 78g portion contains*

Energy
1176kJ
281kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
17.39g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.26g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.19g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • E/C/Cmpny/Ltd C/cake Choc Fdg & Ckie Dough390g
  • Frozen creamy chocolate cheesecake with cookie dough pieces, fudge sauce and chunks of digestive biscuit
  • Master of All Things Cheesecake
  • Made with Real Cheesecake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

Double Cream (Milk), Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (14%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter (Milk), Free Range Liquid Whole Egg, Water, Vegetable Oil, Molasses, Salt, Flavouring], Digestive Biscuit Coins (13%) [Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents, Salt], Fructose, Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate Chips (3%) [Cocoa Mass; Sugar Dextrose; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Icing Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Modified Starch (Maize)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before date see bottom of tub.Keep frozen below -18°C. Once thawed do not refreeze

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious cheesecake - Blended in a tub! Enjoy from frozen

Recycling info

Film. Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • English Cheesecake Company,
  • Unit 1 North,
  • Orge Centre,
  • Oxgate Lane,
  • London,
  • NW2 7JA.

Return to

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (78g)
Energy Kcal360281
Energy KJ15071176
Fat22.30g17.39g
of which saturates13.5g10.26g
Carbohydrate35.40g27.61g
of which sugars24.60g19.19g
Fibre1.76g1.37g
Protein4.69g3.66g
Salt0.16g0.12g
