L'or. Artiste 8 Vigoroso Instant Coffee 95G

4.4(32)Write a review
£6.50
£6.84/100g

Product Description

  • Spray dried instant coffee with finely ground roast coffee (5%)
  • L’OR Artiste Vigoroso instant coffee blended with finely ground roast coffee delivers luxurious taste nuance and complexity, in the convenience of an instant Hazel-toned crema elevates notes of deeply cooked caramel, cocoa and roasted coffee with silky-smooth aftertaste. Robust but richly rewarding. Every artist has their most precious collection, into which they put their heart and soul. L’OR Coffee Artists have devoted their sensory expertise to creating a collection of the finest instant coffees. By carefully selecting microground coffee beans - capturing the essence of freshly ground beans - and expertly blending with high-quality instant, they create an authentic coffee experience in an instant. Each part of the blend brings something different to the cup, touching the senses, for a truly unique instant.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Treat yourself to this immersive coffee experience. L'OR, a masterpiece in taste.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich Roast with Notes of Cooked Caramel, Cocoa and a Hazel - Toned Crema
  • Instant Coffee 95g
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of tin.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • Add 1 teaspoon of coffee
  • Pour 180ml of hot water just off the boil
  • Delight the senses with every sip

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tin. Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 1800 207275
  • WWW.LORESPRESSO.COM

Net Contents

95g ℮

32 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Strong instant

3 stars

The L'Or artiste range is trying to be a proper coffee. It is easy to make straight from the resealable tin but you can tell it is an instant coffee and not ground. The Vigoroso is a little bit too bold flavour for me. It dissolves well and quickly so ideal if in a rush. Bought when on offer but price would put me off buying again.

mellow coffee

5 stars

I found this coffee to be quite smooth and mellow, it didnt have a sharp bitter taste like some coffee does. Would definitely buy this again. Bought as part of a promotion

Smooth coffee

5 stars

Lovely and smooth coffee which dissolves essily. Has a good full bodied taste and knocks spots off other like for like instant coffees

A tasty coffee hit

5 stars

I really enjoyed the coffee. It felt like a more indulgent cup of coffee which you donât normally get with instant coffee

Great coffee

5 stars

One of the best instants I have tried. Strong but not bitter. Bought as part of a promotion but I will continue to buy it

Time for a change and pleasantly suprised

5 stars

Bought this a while ago but was finishing my normal brand before starting l’or. It was a pleasant change and very smooth. Undertones of chocolate make ut a very smooth cup of coffee. Will buy again ( when on offer). A bit more expensive but a nice treat.

Smooth and tasty

5 stars

Lovely smooth coffee for any time of the day. Aluminium capsules to recycle so good for the environment too.

Smells Sumptuous

4 stars

The smell as you open the tin is a lovely halzenutty, chocolately, coffee. These notes smell stronger than they taste but you can pick them up in the drink. I really like it for an early afternoon pickme up that feels naughtier than it is. Not my favourite for breakfast though. It is a powder, not granuals and dissolves fully.

Nice flavour

5 stars

Really enjoyed this coffee. Bought as part of a promotion and glad i got to try it.

Poor quality

1 stars

I am a coffee drinker and usually like the L’Or coffee, this like dirty water. Tried adding some L’Or intensive but made no difference. Do not waste your money.

1-10 of 32 reviews

