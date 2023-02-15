L'or. Artiste 8 Vigoroso Instant Coffee 95G

Strong instant
The L'Or artiste range is trying to be a proper coffee. It is easy to make straight from the resealable tin but you can tell it is an instant coffee and not ground. The Vigoroso is a little bit too bold flavour for me. It dissolves well and quickly so ideal if in a rush. Bought when on offer but price would put me off buying again.
mellow coffee
I found this coffee to be quite smooth and mellow, it didnt have a sharp bitter taste like some coffee does. Would definitely buy this again. Bought as part of a promotion
Smooth coffee
Lovely and smooth coffee which dissolves essily. Has a good full bodied taste and knocks spots off other like for like instant coffees
A tasty coffee hit
I really enjoyed the coffee. It felt like a more indulgent cup of coffee which you donât normally get with instant coffee
Great coffee
One of the best instants I have tried. Strong but not bitter. Bought as part of a promotion but I will continue to buy it
Time for a change and pleasantly suprised
Bought this a while ago but was finishing my normal brand before starting l’or. It was a pleasant change and very smooth. Undertones of chocolate make ut a very smooth cup of coffee. Will buy again ( when on offer). A bit more expensive but a nice treat.
Smooth and tasty
Lovely smooth coffee for any time of the day. Aluminium capsules to recycle so good for the environment too.
Smells Sumptuous
The smell as you open the tin is a lovely halzenutty, chocolately, coffee. These notes smell stronger than they taste but you can pick them up in the drink. I really like it for an early afternoon pickme up that feels naughtier than it is. Not my favourite for breakfast though. It is a powder, not granuals and dissolves fully.
Nice flavour
Really enjoyed this coffee. Bought as part of a promotion and glad i got to try it.
Poor quality
I am a coffee drinker and usually like the L’Or coffee, this like dirty water. Tried adding some L’Or intensive but made no difference. Do not waste your money.