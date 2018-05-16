Tesco Laksa Curry Paste 200G

Chicken Laksa Curry.

Cooking Time: 22-28 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 1 jar of Tesco Laksa Curry Paste; 500g diced chicken; 1 tin (400ml) coconut milk.

Method:

1. Add the oil to frying pan and heat.

2. Add diced chicken to the pan and fry for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the jar of paste and heat for a further 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the coconut milk and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Ensure the chicken is thoroughly cooked and desired texture is reached.

To Serve: Serve with noodles and vegetables of your choice.