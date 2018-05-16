We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Laksa Curry Paste 200G

£1.80
£1.80
£0.90/100g

1/4 of a jar (50g)

Energy
193kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • East Asian inspired curry paste with red chillies and fish sauce.
  • Rich & Fragrant With chilli, turmeric, lemongrass & fish sauce, perfect for a Malay curry
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Red Chilli (6%), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Fish Sauce (4.5%) [Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar, Water], Coriander, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Lemongrass, Mint, Ground Coriander, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chicken Laksa Curry.
    Cooking Time: 22-28 minutes.
    Method: Hob.
    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 1 jar of Tesco Laksa Curry Paste; 500g diced chicken; 1 tin (400ml) coconut milk.

    Method: 

    1. Add the oil to frying pan and heat.

    2. Add diced chicken to the pan and fry for 5 minutes. 

    3. Stir in the jar of paste and heat for a further 2-3 minutes.

    4. Add the coconut milk and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Ensure the chicken is thoroughly cooked and desired texture is reached.

    To Serve: Serve with noodles and vegetables of your choice.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy386kJ / 93kcal193kJ / 46kcal
Fat5.3g2.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.0g4.5g
Sugars5.4g2.7g
Fibre1.9g1.0g
Protein1.3g0.7g
Salt1.06g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

