Tesco Laksa Curry Paste 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 93kcal
Product Description
- East Asian inspired curry paste with red chillies and fish sauce.
- Rich & Fragrant With chilli, turmeric, lemongrass & fish sauce, perfect for a Malay curry
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Red Chilli (6%), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Fish Sauce (4.5%) [Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar, Water], Coriander, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Lemongrass, Mint, Ground Coriander, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chicken Laksa Curry.
Cooking Time: 22-28 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 1 jar of Tesco Laksa Curry Paste; 500g diced chicken; 1 tin (400ml) coconut milk.
Method:
1. Add the oil to frying pan and heat.
2. Add diced chicken to the pan and fry for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in the jar of paste and heat for a further 2-3 minutes.
4. Add the coconut milk and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Ensure the chicken is thoroughly cooked and desired texture is reached.
To Serve: Serve with noodles and vegetables of your choice.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|386kJ / 93kcal
|193kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.06g
|0.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
