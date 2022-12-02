Tesco 5 Decorate Your Own Gingerbread Men Kit 199G

Absolutley class product kids loved this scrumptio
Absolutley class product kids loved this scrumptious scran. would recommend
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 436kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates (Lemon, Spirulina, Radish, Blackcurrant, Safflower, Apple, Sweet Potato), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Shellac, White Beeswax), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
5 Servings
Tray. Recycle
199g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit decorated (40g)
|Energy
|1836kJ / 436kcal
|735kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|75.3g
|30.1g
|Sugars
|38.3g
|15.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.4g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
