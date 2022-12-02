We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 5 Decorate Your Own Gingerbread Men Kit 199G

5(1)Write a review
£2.25
£1.13/100g

One biscuit decorated (40g)

Energy
735kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Gingerbread biscuits with a red coloured icing tube and a sachet each of sugar strands and sugar crunch.
  • Packed with an icing tube and sweets for a personalised treat.
  • Pack size: 199G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates (Lemon, Spirulina, Radish, Blackcurrant, Safflower, Apple, Sweet Potato), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Shellac, White Beeswax), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

199g e

Nutrition

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Absolutley class product kids loved this scrumptio

5 stars

Absolutley class product kids loved this scrumptious scran. would recommend

