Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee Sachets 8X20.9G

Expensive
Lovely product but ridiculously expensive now
Excellent
One of my favourites - buy it every week
Wonderfully smooth chocolate flavoured coffee.
Lovely tasting mocha at a very reasonable price. Keep it so please.
I used to drink Capucchino daily but changed to Mo
I used to drink Capucchino daily but changed to Mocha, I prefer it. Lovely mid morning drink.
Nice breakfast drink, with not too much sugar.
This is a quality product. We use it as a morning breakfast drink. However I would prefer to buy the Tesco equivalent mocha coffee sachets as they are of equivalent quality and much less expensive. The problem is that the Tesco product is rarely available.
Love this coffee.
I love these, Never been a big coffee drinker always preferred tea, but these I could get addicted too.
Love it!
I love to have a Double Choc Mocha mid morning but I always add a splash of milk to dilute it a little...used to buy Nescafe Gold Mocha until, for some reason, it was withdrawn.
It is always good quality and we were disappointed
It is always good quality and we were disappointed a couple of weeks ago when we thought that it was no longer available.
Mug full of happiness
I hate coffee but I love this so much! Lovely and creamy with just the right amount of chocolate and a hint of coffee. My special mid morning treat 🙂