Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee Sachets 8X20.9G

4.6(9)Write a review
Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee Sachets 8X20.9G

Aldi Price Match

£2.10
£1.26/100g

Aldi Price Match

Each mug** contains:

Energy
353kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee and Cocoa Beverage.
  • Find out more about Cup of Respect at nescafe.com/gb/cup-of-respect/
  • If you love the taste of the NESCAFÉ® Gold Mocha but fancy something even more chocolatey, try the NESCAFÉ® Gold Double Choc Mocha. This twist on the classic mocha contains even more drinking chocolate in every sip. This double chocolate mocha expertly combines high quality coffee and drinking chocolate for a coffee-shop style drink that you can enjoy whenever you fancy.
  • Discover NESCAFÉ® Gold Double Choc Mocha. This premium instant mocha coffee is crafted using natural, high quality coffee beans, skimmed milk and drinking chocolate and can be prepared at home in moments using one of our instant mocha sachets. Enjoy a flavourful mix of coffee and drinking chocolate in every cup.
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • NESCAFÉ® Cup of Respect
  • Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.
  • From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Instant double chocolate mocha made from the finest ingredients
  • A combination of coffee and drinking chocolate with velvety froth
  • Smooth and creamy mocha with a velvety froth in every cup
  • 8 indulgent and chocolatey mocha sachets that you can prepare in moments
  • Made with quality fresh milk from British Dairy farmers
  • Pack size: 167.2G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Drinking Chocolate (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Coconut Oil, Coffee (6%) [Instant Coffee (5.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose (from Milk), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of PackStore in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • How to craft
  • The perfect mocha
  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.com/gb
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

8 x 20.9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy153 kJ353 kJ8400 kJ
-36 kcal84 kcal2000 kcal4%
Fat0.9g2.1g70g3%
of which: saturates0.7g1.7g20g8%
Carbohydrate5.8g13.3g260g5%
of which: sugars4.3g10.0g90g11%
Fibre0.6g1.3g--
Protein0.9g2.1g50g4%
Salt0.09g0.22g6g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 230ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----
9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Expensive

3 stars

Lovely product but ridiculously expensive now

Excellent

5 stars

One of my favourites - buy it every week

Wonderfully smooth chocolate flavoured coffee.

4 stars

Lovely tasting mocha at a very reasonable price. Keep it so please.

I used to drink Capucchino daily but changed to Mo

5 stars

I used to drink Capucchino daily but changed to Mocha, I prefer it. Lovely mid morning drink.

Nice breakfast drink, with not too much sugar.

4 stars

This is a quality product. We use it as a morning breakfast drink. However I would prefer to buy the Tesco equivalent mocha coffee sachets as they are of equivalent quality and much less expensive. The problem is that the Tesco product is rarely available.

Love this coffee.

5 stars

I love these, Never been a big coffee drinker always preferred tea, but these I could get addicted too.

Love it!

5 stars

I love to have a Double Choc Mocha mid morning but I always add a splash of milk to dilute it a little...used to buy Nescafe Gold Mocha until, for some reason, it was withdrawn.

It is always good quality and we were disappointed

5 stars

It is always good quality and we were disappointed a couple of weeks ago when we thought that it was no longer available.

Mug full of happiness

5 stars

I hate coffee but I love this so much! Lovely and creamy with just the right amount of chocolate and a hint of coffee. My special mid morning treat 🙂

