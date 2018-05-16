Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer Gluten Free 4X330ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Endorsed by the Italian Coeliac Association, Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s Italian brew masters have perfected a new gluten-free recipe for Italy’s most iconic beer – without compromising on taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free has the same crisp and refreshing taste with a notable citrus aroma as Peroni Nastro Azzurro.
- The gluten-free beer uses exactly the same ingredients as the regular Peroni Nastro Azzurro, including barley. A specific enzyme is added at the end of the brewing process which removes the gluten, ensuring Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free can be enjoyed by coeliacs or those choosing to lead a gluten-free lifestyle.
- Best served chilled.
- Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
- Pack size: 4 x 330ml bottle
- ABV: 5.0%
- 42 Kcal per 100ml
- be drinkaware.co.uk
- Brewed in Italy and based on the original recipe of 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion and flair upon which it was formed.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-130-002
- Trademark of Riverwood International Corporation
- Endorsed by the Italian Coeliac Association
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley.
Tasting Notes
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro gluten free is a crisp and refreshing beer crafted with passion and flair to offer a delicate balance of bitterness and subtle citrus aromatic notes without the gluten
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in Italy
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
- Via Birolli,
- 8 - Roma.
- For:
- Asahi UK Ltd,
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Asahi House,
- 88-100 Chertsey Road,
- Woking,
- GU21 5BJ,
- UK.
- Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.peroniitalia.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|kJ
|174
|Kcal
|42
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0g
