Tesco Calorie Controlled Prawn Linguine 360G

£2.80
£7.78/kg

Each pack

Energy
1291kJ
305kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.58g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked linguine pasta with cooked and peeled prawns in a lightly spiced tomato sauce.
  • Are you looking for healthy ready meals? Our Calorie Controlled Range is made up of low calorie meals that can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Try our delicious Prawn Linguine ready meal for one.
  • Calorie Controlled Low Fat Recipe 1291 kJ / 305 kcal per serving
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, Cooked Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Onion, Cornflour, SunBlush® Tomato, Salt, Red Chilli, Sugar, Tomato Concentrate, Lemon Zest, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Black Pepper, Olive Oil, Oregano, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Honduras and Thailand.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (354g**)
Energy365kJ / 86kcal1291kJ / 305kcal
Fat0.6g2.3g
Saturates0.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate14.8g52.3g
Sugars2.6g9.3g
Fibre1.6g5.7g
Protein4.5g16.1g
Salt0.45g1.58g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 360g typically weighs 354g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

