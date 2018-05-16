We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate

Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate
£1.50
£1.67/100g

Each 30 g (6 chunks) contains

Energy
671kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

-

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Rich and Creamy
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids: 38 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 chunks (30 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2237 kJ671 kJ8400 kJ /
-536 kcal161 kcal2000 kcal
Fat33 g9.8 g70 g
of which Saturates20 g5.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate51 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars49 g15 g90 g
Fibre5.3 g1.6 g-
Protein7.3 g2.2 g50 g
Salt0.11 g0.03 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
