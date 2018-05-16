New
Dr. Oetker Christmas Mix Sprinkles 76G
Product Description
- Mix of coloured sugar strands, shapes and coloured cocoa candy beans
- Dr. Oetker Christmas Sprinkles is a 4 cell sprinkle set offering a variety of fun Christmas colours and designs that can be sprinkled into cake mix, used to decorate cupcakes or even splashed over ice cream and jelly at Christmas parties. Great for adding a colourful addition to the bake, they're great for using when baking with the kids.
- At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care. So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making.
- Contains 4 festive sprinkle varieties
- Perfect for Christmas bakes
- Pack size: 76G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa butter, Modified maize starch, Whey powder (milk), Starch (potato, maize, rice), Fat reduced cocoa powder, Colouring foods (concentrates from sweet potato, radish, safflower, lemon), Colours (iron oxides and hydroxides, copper complexes of chlorophyll and chlorophyllins, curcumin, beetroot red), Glazing agents (gum arabic, carnauba wax, beeswax white and yellow, shellac), Vegetable oil (coconut), Rice flour, Whole milk powder, Emulsifier (sunflower lecithins), Glucose Syrup, Natural flavouring, Anti-caking agent (talc)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see side of jar. Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Warnings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- For
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Lower age limit
36 Years
Net Contents
76g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1780kJ/421kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|of which saturates
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|90g
|of which sugars
|84g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.06g
Safety information
WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
