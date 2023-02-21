Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed in Italy since 1963 with authentic Italian craftmanship, passion and flair; Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer delivers a crisp and refreshing taste with light citrus notes.
- Our exclusively grown Nostrano dell’Isola maize gives Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer it’s uplifting and unique taste, with a fast clean finish.
- Best served chilled.
- Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
- Pack size: Single 500ml bottle.
- ABV: 5.0%
- Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer is the perfect choice. Salute!
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro can be enjoyed at all occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a refreshing tasting beer.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley.
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in Italy
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
- Via Birolli, 8,
- Roma.
- For:
- Asahi UK Ltd,
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Asahi House,
- 88-100 Chertsey Road,
- Woking,
- GU21 5BJ,
- UK.
- Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.peroniitalia.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|174 kJ / 42 kcal
