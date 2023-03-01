We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Vitawell Hair Lush Locks Berry Burst Gummiesx60

Vitawell Hair Lush Locks Berry Burst Gummiesx60

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£0.13/each

Vegetarian

60 Mixberry flavour multivitamin food supplement soft gummy pastilles with minerals, other nutrients, sugar and sweetener
Biotin and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and skin and support normal macronutrient metabolism. Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
With Biotin & ZincNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Biotin and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and skin and support normal macronutrient metabolismVitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose), Sweetener (Glucose), Thickener (Orange Pectin), Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Glazing Agent (Palm Oil), Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Biotin, Starch Sodium Octenyl Succinate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Mannitol, Corn Oil, Folic Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Sucrose, Sodium Ascorbate, Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Iodide, Inositol, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

60 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Chew two soft gummy pastilles daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesContains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

View all Hair, Skin & Nail Vitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here