Vitawell Hair Lush Locks Berry Burst Gummiesx60

60 Mixberry flavour multivitamin food supplement soft gummy pastilles with minerals, other nutrients, sugar and sweetener

Biotin and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and skin and support normal macronutrient metabolism. Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

With Biotin & Zinc No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose), Sweetener (Glucose), Thickener (Orange Pectin), Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Glazing Agent (Palm Oil), Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Biotin, Starch Sodium Octenyl Succinate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Mannitol, Corn Oil, Folic Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Sucrose, Sodium Ascorbate, Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Iodide, Inositol, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

60 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Chew two soft gummy pastilles daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years