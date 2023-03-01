Tesco Health Pregnancy Support 30 Tablets

THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH, IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.

THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH, IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.

A daily supplement containing 21 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamin B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the normal function of the immune system. Formulated with Folic Acid. The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, should take 400μg of Folic Acid every day until the 12th week of pregnancy.

A daily supplement containing 21 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamin B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the normal function of the immune system. Formulated with Folic Acid. The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, should take 400μg of Folic Acid every day until the 12th week of pregnancy. Pregnancy. Contains 21 essential nutrients. 1 a day. Vitamin D3, 10µg, 200%*, Vitamin E, 12mg α TE, 100%*, Vitamin K, 75µg, 100%*, Vitamin C, 80mg, 100%*, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), 1.1mg, 100%*, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), 1.4mg, 100%*, Niacin, 16mg NE, 100%*, Vitamin B6, 1.4mg, 100%*, Folic Acid, 400µg, 200%*, Vitamin B12, 2.5µg, 100%*, Biotin, 50 µg, 100%*, Pantothenic Acid, 6.0 mg, 100%*, Calcium, 120mg, 15%*, Magnesium, 60.0mg, 16%*, Iron, 14mg, 100%, Zinc, 10mg, 100%*, Copper, 1.0mg, 100%*, Selenium, 75µg, 136%*, Chromium, 40µg, 100%*, Iodine 150µg, 100%*, Beta Carotene, 2.4 mg, . *NRV =Nutrient Reference Value = No NRV established.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023