Tesco Health Pregnancy Support 30 Tablets
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Ferrous Fumarate, Glazing Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), Vitamin E, Niacin, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Beta-Carotene, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Sodium Ascorbate), Chromium (III) Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|%RI*
|Each tablet contains
|Vitamin D
|200
|10.00µg
|Vitamin E
|100
|12.0mg α-TE
|Vitamin K
|100
|75.0µg
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|100
|1.10mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|100
|1.40mg
|Niacin
|100
|16.0mg NE
|Pantothenic acid
|100
|6.0mg
|Vitamin B6
|100
|1.40mg
|Folic Acid
|200
|400µg
|Vitamin B12
|100
|2.50µg
|Biotin
|100
|50.0µg
|Vitamin C
|100
|80mg
|Calcium
|15
|120mg
|Magnesium
|16
|60.0mg
|Iron
|100
|14.0mg
|Copper
|100
|1.00mg
|Iodine
|100
|150.0µg
|Zinc
|100
|10.0mg
|Selenium
|136
|75.0µg
|Chromium
|100
|40µg
