We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Health Pregnancy Support 30 Tablets

Tesco Health Pregnancy Support 30 Tablets

3.3(3)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.12/each

Vegetarian

Tesco Health multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
A daily supplement containing 21 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamin B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the normal function of the immune system. Formulated with Folic Acid. The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, should take 400μg of Folic Acid every day until the 12th week of pregnancy.Pregnancy. Contains 21 essential nutrients. 1 a day. Vitamin D3, 10µg, 200%*, Vitamin E, 12mg α TE, 100%*, Vitamin K, 75µg, 100%*, Vitamin C, 80mg, 100%*, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), 1.1mg, 100%*, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), 1.4mg, 100%*, Niacin, 16mg NE, 100%*, Vitamin B6, 1.4mg, 100%*, Folic Acid, 400µg, 200%*, Vitamin B12, 2.5µg, 100%*, Biotin, 50 µg, 100%*, Pantothenic Acid, 6.0 mg, 100%*, Calcium, 120mg, 15%*, Magnesium, 60.0mg, 16%*, Iron, 14mg, 100%, Zinc, 10mg, 100%*, Copper, 1.0mg, 100%*, Selenium, 75µg, 136%*, Chromium, 40µg, 100%*, Iodine 150µg, 100%*, Beta Carotene, 2.4 mg, . *NRV =Nutrient Reference Value = No NRV established.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Ferrous Fumarate, Glazing Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), Vitamin E, Niacin, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Beta-Carotene, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Sodium Ascorbate), Chromium (III) Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Net Contents

30 Tablets

View all Pregnancy & Breast Feeding Vitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here