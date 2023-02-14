We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Veggie Pasta With Cheese Porridge 200G

Heinz Veggie Pasta With Cheese Porridge 200G
£3.35
£16.75/kg

Product Description

  • Tomato, carrot, cheese and pasta cereal with added vitamins and minerals.
  • Rise and shine to easy peasy meal times. With more texture and soft pieces this porridge is tailored to your 7+ months baby!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With added iron
  • Soft pieces for more texture
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children

Information

Ingredients

Flours (76%, Rice, Hydrolysed Rice Flour, Maize), Pasta (6%, Made from Durum Wheat Semolina), Maltodextrin, Tomato (2%), Inulin, Flavourings (contain Milk), Cheese Powder (2%, contains Milk), Carrot (2%), Milk Proteins, Onion, Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin B3, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin B1, Vitamin A, Riboflavin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep
  • Just add milk: Add approx. 70ml of your baby's usual warm milk to 18g of cereal in a bowl and stir well. Allow to stand for approx. 2 minutes to cool and to soften the pieces. Check the temperature before serving. This is a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
  • Tip: For every level spoonful of cereal add 3 spoonfuls of milk and stir well.
  • Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible. Before starting to introduce solid food ask your health visitor or GP for advice.

Number of uses

1 pack = 11 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • (ROI) 1800 995311
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 200g dry cerealPer portion*%LRV† per portion
Energy1584 kJ484 kJ
-374 kcal115 kcal
Fat2.3 g2.7 g
- of which saturates1.0 g0.9 g
Carbohydrate77 g19.6 g
- of which sugars8.1 g7.3 g
Fibre3.5 g0.9 g
Protein9.5 g2.6 g
Salt0.68 g0.17 g
Vitamin A450 µg123 µg31 %
Vitamin D7.6 µg2.5 µg25 %
Vitamin E7.0 mg2.0 mg
Vitamin C35 mg13.1 mg52 %
Thiamin0.65 mg0.19 mg37 %
Riboflavin0.8 mg0.28 mg36 %
Niacin10 mg2.2 mg24 %
Vitamin B60.8 mg0.21 mg31 %
Folic Acid100 µg29 µg29 %
Vitamin B120.75 µg0.28 µg39 %
Calcium320 mg98 mg25 %
Iron7.2 mg2 mg33 %
Zinc4.7 mg1.2 mg30 %
*Per 18g cereal when made up with 70ml of your baby's usual milk---
†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children. Use as part of a varied weaning diet---
1 pack = 11 portions---
