Heinz Veggie Pasta With Cheese Porridge 200G
Product Description
- Tomato, carrot, cheese and pasta cereal with added vitamins and minerals.
- Rise and shine to easy peasy meal times. With more texture and soft pieces this porridge is tailored to your 7+ months baby!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With added iron
- Soft pieces for more texture
- Iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Flours (76%, Rice, Hydrolysed Rice Flour, Maize), Pasta (6%, Made from Durum Wheat Semolina), Maltodextrin, Tomato (2%), Inulin, Flavourings (contain Milk), Cheese Powder (2%, contains Milk), Carrot (2%), Milk Proteins, Onion, Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin B3, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin B1, Vitamin A, Riboflavin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep
- Just add milk: Add approx. 70ml of your baby's usual warm milk to 18g of cereal in a bowl and stir well. Allow to stand for approx. 2 minutes to cool and to soften the pieces. Check the temperature before serving. This is a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
- Tip: For every level spoonful of cereal add 3 spoonfuls of milk and stir well.
- Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible. Before starting to introduce solid food ask your health visitor or GP for advice.
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle
H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
London,
SE1 9SG.
H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
Avoca Court,
Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Phone 0800 212991
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Co. Dublin.
(ROI) 1800 995311
Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 200g dry cereal
|Per portion*
|%LRV† per portion
|Energy
|1584 kJ
|484 kJ
|-
|374 kcal
|115 kcal
|Fat
|2.3 g
|2.7 g
|- of which saturates
|1.0 g
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|19.6 g
|- of which sugars
|8.1 g
|7.3 g
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|9.5 g
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0.68 g
|0.17 g
|Vitamin A
|450 µg
|123 µg
|31 %
|Vitamin D
|7.6 µg
|2.5 µg
|25 %
|Vitamin E
|7.0 mg
|2.0 mg
|Vitamin C
|35 mg
|13.1 mg
|52 %
|Thiamin
|0.65 mg
|0.19 mg
|37 %
|Riboflavin
|0.8 mg
|0.28 mg
|36 %
|Niacin
|10 mg
|2.2 mg
|24 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.8 mg
|0.21 mg
|31 %
|Folic Acid
|100 µg
|29 µg
|29 %
|Vitamin B12
|0.75 µg
|0.28 µg
|39 %
|Calcium
|320 mg
|98 mg
|25 %
|Iron
|7.2 mg
|2 mg
|33 %
|Zinc
|4.7 mg
|1.2 mg
|30 %
|*Per 18g cereal when made up with 70ml of your baby's usual milk
