Nesquick All Natural Chocolate Flavour Milk 180Ml

Nesquick All Natural Chocolate Flavour Milk 180Ml
£0.80
£0.44/100ml

Each carton contains:

Energy
398kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222 kJ

Product Description

  • UHT Chocolate Flavour Milkshake Drink
  • Did you know our Nesquik® All Natural milkshake drink comes in chocolate and strawberry flavour?
  • Nesquik® All Natural Chocolate Milkshake drink contains 91% milk and is made with only simple ingredients, making it a good source of calcium* and protein.
  • The small 180ml carton comes with a paper straw, making Nesquik All Natural® milkshakes great for on the go or for pack lunches. The tetra pack and paper straw are recyclable too!
  • *calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Established in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder comes in 4 tasty flavours: chocolate, strawberry, banana and choco-caramel. Simply mix with milk for a delicious milkshake!
  • Our ready to drink All Natural* milkshake is available in lunchbox size cartons in chocolate and strawberry flavours. For more information, fun activities and Nesquik recipes, visit us at nesquik.co.uk!
  • *Made from all natural ingredients
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • Delicious chocolate flavour milk drink
  • Great for on the go or for packed lunches
  • Source of calcium and protein
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Recyclable tetra pack & paper straw
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

Partially Skimmed Milk 0.9% Fat (91%), Sugar (2.6%), Cocoa† Powder (1.1%), Natural Flavourings, Cinnamon, †Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well Before Drinking
  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Carton contains 1 serving

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 456 457 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 330 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

180ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Carton% RI†
Energy222 kJ398 kJ
-53 kcal94 kcal5%
Fat0.9g1.6g2%
of which: saturates0.5g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate7.5g13.5g5%
of which: sugars7.3g13.1g15%
Fibre0.4g0.7g-
Protein3.4g6.1g12%
Salt0.10g0.18g3%
Calcium108mg 14%†194mg 24%†
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Carton contains 1 serving---
