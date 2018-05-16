Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6X16g

Each inner pack contains:
- Energy
- 359kJ
-
- 86kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.9g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 359 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
- - Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat
- - Multipack contains 6 x 16g packets of Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks
- - 86 calories per pack
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Bring on the fun for all the family with Walkers' range of delicious snacks that are perfect for snacking throughout the day or packing into weekday lunchboxes. Including a wide range of snack time favourites such as Monster Munch, French Fries, Wotsits, Squares and Quavers, there's a tasty Walkers snack for the whole family.
- Walkers Quavers, Walkers and the Quavers logos are registered trademarks. ©2022
- Light Curly Potato Snack
- 86 kcal per pack
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 96G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. They are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 16g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|359 kJ
|2245 kJ
|-
|86 kcal (4%*)
|536 kcal
|Fat
|4.9 g (7%*)
|30.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|2.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9 g
|62.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g (<1%*)
|2.7 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|2.14 g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.