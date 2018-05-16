New
Tesco 12 Pork, Apple & Cranberry Pigs In Blankets 222G
2 pigs in blankets
- Energy
- 367kJ
-
- 88kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.58g
- 10%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages with added water, with Bramley apple and sweetened dried cranberries wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- BRITISH PORK With apples and dried cranberries, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (68%) [Pork, Water, Bramley Apple, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Wheat Flour, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Dried Apple (Sulphites), Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Dried Sage, Dextrose, Nutmeg, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon, Clove], Smoked Streaky Bacon (32%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
222g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 pigs in blankets (31g**)
|Energy
|1182kJ / 285kcal
|367kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|14.9g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.88g
|0.58g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 222g typically weighs 186g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
