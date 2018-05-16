New
Bisto Best Lamb Gravy 230G
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
- Energy
- 58kJ
-
- 14kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1473kJ/348kcal
Product Description
- Lamb Gravy Granules
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- With Real Meat Juices
- With a Rich Flavour
- Foiled in Freshness
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Lamb Powder (1%), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Herbs, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Wheat (Gluten). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply...
- Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.
Number of uses
This jar makes approximately 58 portions
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold:
|Per 50ml portion as prepared:
|Energy
|1473kJ/348kcal
|58kJ/14kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|13.19g
|0.52g
|-
|-
