Marvel Spiderman Bubble Bath 400Ml
Product Description
- MARVEL SPIDERMAN BUBBLE BATH 400ML
- Wash away those webs with this bubbly bath & shower wash. It has been specially formulated to be kind to your child's skin and it is gentle enough to be used every day.
- © Marvel
- Dermatologically tested
- Feel invincible with this super gentle bubble bath
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Isostearamide MIPA, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 42090, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fresh fruity shower put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage into wet skin, rinse with clean water.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required at all times.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required at all times. Please retain for future reference.
