Snack A Jacks Bbq 5 X 19G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745kJ
Product Description
- Barbecue Flavour Crispy Rice and Corn Snack
- - Snack a Jacks Sizzlin Barbecue Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
- - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat
- - Popped never fried
- - Each bag contains 78 calories
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.
- That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG.
- Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag.
- The day is yours. Seize the snack!
- SNACK-A-JACKS and its logo are registered trademarks ©2021
- Popped (never fried)
- Made with Quality Ingredients
- We're Crunchy..!
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 78 kcal per snack
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Barbecue Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Cayenne Pepper Powder, Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrates)], Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Snack a Jacks,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- 0800 7832577 Our office hours are Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
- Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- EU: Snack a Jacks,
- c/o Dublin 18,
Net Contents
5 x 19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 19g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|1745kJ
|332kJ
|-
|413kcal
|78kcal(4%*)
|Fat
|8.9g
|1.7g(2%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g(1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|2.8g
|0.5g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.14g(2%*)
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an everage adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
