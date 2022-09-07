Tesco Calorie Controlled Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 380G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1520kJ
- 360kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.21g
- 20%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 103kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a spiced tomato and cream sauce with cooked pilau rice.
- LOW FAT RECIPE 360kcal 1520kJ / 360kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (18%) [Chicken, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Onion Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Turmeric, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Green Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Coriander, Fenugreek Leaf, Clove, Cayenne Pepper, Cardamom, Fennel, Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid. Add a teaspoon of water to the rice, stir both compartments and re-cover, then heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 6 mins/ 5 mins 30 sec
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W). Peel back film lid, add a teaspoon of water to the rice, stir both compartments and re-cover. Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (350g**)
|Energy
|434kJ / 103kcal
|1520kJ / 360kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|47.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.2g
|Protein
|7.3g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.35g
|1.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 350g.
|When microwaved according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
