New
FAGE FRUITS STRAWBERRY GREEK STRAINED YOGHURT 380g

FAGE FRUITS STRAWBERRY GREEK STRAINED YOGHURT 380g

£2.50

£0.66/100g

Vegetarian

Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt with Strawberry
Our StoryWhat others call Greek, the Greeks call strained yoghurt. Lovingly produced to our family recipe since 1926, our yoghurt is strained to remove watery whey, leaving a uniquely thick and creamy yoghurt that's naturally rich in protein. We then blend our yoghurt with soft and juicy strawberries to create a yoghurt with a smooth texture and ripe, bright taste. A delicious breakfast, snack or dessert!
Rich in protein 7.3g per 100gGluten freeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 380G
Rich in protein

Ingredients

Strained Yoghurt [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Cultures], Strawberry Puree (8%), Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Live Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Milk Origin EU

Net Contents

380g ℮

