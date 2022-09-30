Disney Frozen Nail Polish Set
Product Description
- DISNEY FROZEN NAIL POLISH SET
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- This enchanting Nail Polish Set includes an assortment of magical, peelable nail polishes & nail stickers. Mix & match with all your sparkly outfits.
- Set includes: 3 x 4ml Peelable Nail Polishes & 1 x Nail Stickers Sheet.
- ©Disney
- Peelable water based nail polish
Information
Ingredients
Purple Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, CI 42090, CI 45410, CI 77891, Pink Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, CI 15850, CI 16035, CI 42090, Blue Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, CI 15850, CI 42090, Nail Sticker: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, PVP, Propylene Glycol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Nail Polish directions for use: Shake well before use. Paint nails and allow to dry between coats.
- Nail Stickers directions for use: Peel sticker from sheet and apply to clean dry nails or dry painted nails. To remove, peel sticker off nail and wash nail with warm soapy water. Dispose of nail sticker in the bin.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water.
- Caution!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Contains glass. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishings and other surfaces that cannot be washed. Do not store above 30 °C.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
