Heck Steak & Butter Meatball 12 Pack 300G
Product Description
- Beef (89%) and butter meatballs with seasoning.
- At Heck, we do things our own way
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-176-021
- Gluten Free
- Flavour You Can Swear By
- Indulgent steak and butter meatballs
- Made with prime cuts of British beef and a generous helping of butter
- British by Heck
- High Protein
- Pack size: 300G
High Protein
Information
Ingredients
British Beef (89%), Water, Butter (Milk) (2%), Seasoning (Salt, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), **We use this to help our Meatballs stay fresh for longer
Allergy Information
- Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6.
Evenly place the meatballs on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 16-18 minutes, turn halfway through.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British beef
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (grilled)
|Per 4 Meatballs (62g) (grilled)
|Energy
|894kJ/214kcal
|554kJ/133kcal
|Fat
|14g
|8.7g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|20g
|12g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
