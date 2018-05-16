We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest Spanish Cured Meat Selection 188G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Spanish Cured Meat Selection 188G
£6.00
£31.92/kg

1/3 of chorizo

Energy
200kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Selection platter of 7 slices chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 8 slices salchichón dry cured pork salami sausage with pepper and garlic, 7 slices of lomo pork loin with paprika and garlic and 6 slices serrano dry cured ham.
  • A selection of continental meats made by a family run business in the foothills of the Pyrenees in the Catalonia region of North East Spain. Together we work with trusted farms to select prime cuts of pork to produce our Tesco Finest selection. Serrano Ham Matured for 15 months to give a strong nutty flavour. Salchichón Cured with a blend of garlic and spices. Lomo Seasoned with salt, paprika and garlic. Chorizo Cured with oak smoked pimentón de la Vera.
  • CHORIZO SALCHICHÓN LOMO SERRANO MEAT MATURED IN NORTHERN SPAIN INTENSE & FLAVOURFUL
  • Pack size: 188G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

28g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of chorizo (13g)
Energy1535kJ / 370kcal200kJ / 48kcal
Fat28.5g3.7g
Saturates10.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.5g
Sugars2.3g0.3g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein23.9g3.1g
Salt4.50g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cooked Meats, Olives & Pate

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here