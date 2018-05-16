New
Tesco Finest Spanish Cured Meat Selection 188G
1/3 of chorizo
- Energy
- 200kJ
-
- 48kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 370kcal
Product Description
- Selection platter of 7 slices chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 8 slices salchichón dry cured pork salami sausage with pepper and garlic, 7 slices of lomo pork loin with paprika and garlic and 6 slices serrano dry cured ham.
- A selection of continental meats made by a family run business in the foothills of the Pyrenees in the Catalonia region of North East Spain. Together we work with trusted farms to select prime cuts of pork to produce our Tesco Finest selection. Serrano Ham Matured for 15 months to give a strong nutty flavour. Salchichón Cured with a blend of garlic and spices. Lomo Seasoned with salt, paprika and garlic. Chorizo Cured with oak smoked pimentón de la Vera.
- CHORIZO SALCHICHÓN LOMO SERRANO MEAT MATURED IN NORTHERN SPAIN INTENSE & FLAVOURFUL
- Pack size: 188G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
28g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of chorizo (13g)
|Energy
|1535kJ / 370kcal
|200kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|4.50g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
