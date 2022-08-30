Little Moons Golden Blond Chocolate Ice Cream 6X32g
Product Description
- Golden blond chocolate ice cream mochi: white chocolate and caramelised sugar ice-cream bites, with blended milk and white chocolate pieces, wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%).
- We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of ice cream wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day. We hope you love them.
- Viv & Howard, Founders
- Ice Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough
- 1089 kJ / 259 kcal per 100 g
- 348 kJ 83 kcal Per Mochi
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 192G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Water, Rice Flour, White Chocolate with Caramel (11%) (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Light Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Trehalose*, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Blended Milk and White Chocolate Pieces with Caramel (2.6%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Caramel Paste (Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Egg For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Once defrosted do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in. They're worth the wait.
- Good things come to those who wait... Remove from the freezer 5min before serving
- The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
Name and address
- (UK) Little Moons,
- 6a Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7AQ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.littlemoons.com
Net Contents
6 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Mochi (32 g)
|Energy
|1089 kJ
|348 kJ
|-
|259 kcal
|83 kcal
|Fat
|10.0 g
|3.2 g
|of which saturated
|6.3 g
|2.0 g
|Carbohydrates
|39 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|7.4 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
|0.10 g
