Disney Encanto Time To Shine Shower Gel 4X75ml
Product Description
- DISNEY ENCANTO TIME TO SHINE SHWR GEL 4X75ML
- Time to shine with this Encanto shower pack! This bubbly shower gel has been formulated to be kind to your childs skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.
- © Disney
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Mirabel Yellow Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 14700., Isabela Pink Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Styrene/ Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, CI 17200, CI 42090, Luisa Blue Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, Bruno Green Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 19140, Cl 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour a small amount onto hand or sponge and massage onto wet skin, rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use.
- Caution! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom.
- Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- h&a,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 75ml ℮
Safety information
