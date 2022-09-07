We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Calorie Controlled Chilli & Rice 380G

£2.80
£7.37/kg

Each pack

Energy
1601kJ
380kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

low

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked minced beef and red kidney beans in a spicy tomato sauce with coked long grain rice.
  • CALORIE CONTROLLED LOW FAT RECIPE 380kcal 1601kJ / 380kcal per serving
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (17%), Onion, Water, Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Kidney Beans (5%), Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Pasteurised Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Oregano, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 9 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (347g**)
Energy461kJ / 110kcal1601kJ / 380kcal
Fat2.0g6.9g
Saturates0.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate14.7g51.1g
Sugars2.0g6.9g
Fibre3.4g11.8g
Protein6.5g22.5g
Salt0.27g0.94g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 347g.--
View all Healthier & Low Calorie Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

