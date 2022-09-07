Tesco Calorie Controlled Chilli & Rice 380G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1601kJ
-
- 380kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.94g
- 16%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 110kcal
Product Description
- Cooked minced beef and red kidney beans in a spicy tomato sauce with coked long grain rice.
- CALORIE CONTROLLED LOW FAT RECIPE 380kcal 1601kJ / 380kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (17%), Onion, Water, Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Kidney Beans (5%), Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Pasteurised Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Oregano, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 9 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Preparation and Usage
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (347g**)
|Energy
|461kJ / 110kcal
|1601kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|51.1g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|11.8g
|Protein
|6.5g
|22.5g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.94g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 347g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.