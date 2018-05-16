Richmond 8 Sage & Onion Meat Free Vegan Sausages 336G

Product Description
- Seasoned meat-free sage & onion flavour sausages made with rehydrated textured soya and wheat protein
- Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.
- Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 336G
Ingredients
Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein, Wheat Starch, Potato Fibre, Methyl Cellulose, Herbs: Sage (1%), Parsley, Rosemary, Flavourings, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Onion Powder (1%), Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Spices
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened use within 2 days and within use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Keep refrigerated below 5°C.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Hob
Instructions: Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.
8-10 Mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
15-18 Mins
Produce of
Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
- Godley Hill Rd,
- Hyde,
- SK14 3BR.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
- Godley Hill Rd,
- Hyde,
- SK14 3BR.
- Careline GB & NI: 0800 0778591
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
336g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Sausage, as sold, contains
|2 Sausages(84g), as sold, contain
|Energy
|601kJ/
|505kJ/
|-
|144kcal
|121kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|12g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|3.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|-
|-
