Itsu Chick-N Ramen Rice Noodle Cup 64G

image 1 of Itsu Chick-N Ramen Rice Noodle Cup 64G
£1.85
£28.91/kg

Product Description

  • Rice noodles with a chicken flavour and sesame miso based broth and dried vegetables
  • Yoshihiro and his broths..
  • Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light 8& convenient lunch.
  • Yoshihiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
  • He avoids chemicals & shortcuts and so created rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy, it's a first!
  • With hand-crafted broths
  • 217 calories 917 kJ per cup
  • Eat beautiful
  • Gluten free
  • Authentic broths: direct from Japan
  • Low in fat
  • Low in sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 64G
  • Low in fat
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (62%) (Rice, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Broth Paste (36%) (Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], Water, Sesame Seed Paste, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper), Red Pepper, Leek

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of cup.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with noodles from South East Asia and broths from Japan

Number of uses

This cup contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING: contents will be hot! Not suitable for microwaving.

Recycling info

Cup. Recycle Lid. Recycle Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu Grocery Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • itsu Grocery Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Sreet,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per: 100gas prepared per: cup
Energy (kJ)292917
Energy (kcal)69217
Fat (g)1.23.7
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)1340
of which sugars (g)0.732.3
Fibre (g)<0.51.6
Protein (g)1.75.2
Salt (g)0.682.1
This cup contains 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: contents will be hot! Not suitable for microwaving.

