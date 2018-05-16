New
Itsu Chick-N Ramen Rice Noodle Cup 64G
Product Description
- Rice noodles with a chicken flavour and sesame miso based broth and dried vegetables
- Yoshihiro and his broths..
- Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light 8& convenient lunch.
- Yoshihiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
- He avoids chemicals & shortcuts and so created rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy, it's a first!
- With hand-crafted broths
- 217 calories 917 kJ per cup
- Eat beautiful
- Gluten free
- Authentic broths: direct from Japan
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 64G
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles (62%) (Rice, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Broth Paste (36%) (Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], Water, Sesame Seed Paste, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper), Red Pepper, Leek
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of cup.
Produce of
Packed in the UK with noodles from South East Asia and broths from Japan
Number of uses
This cup contains 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: contents will be hot! Not suitable for microwaving.
Recycling info
Cup. Recycle Lid. Recycle Wrap. Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu Grocery Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
- UK.
Return to
- itsu Grocery Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Sreet,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
- UK.
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: cup
|Energy (kJ)
|292
|917
|Energy (kcal)
|69
|217
|Fat (g)
|1.2
|3.7
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|13
|40
|of which sugars (g)
|0.73
|2.3
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5
|1.6
|Protein (g)
|1.7
|5.2
|Salt (g)
|0.68
|2.1
|This cup contains 1 serving
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: contents will be hot! Not suitable for microwaving.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.