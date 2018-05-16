Product Description
- Rustenberg Wild Ferment Unwooded Chardonnay 750Ml
- Vintage & variety: 2022 chardonnay
- Fruit: Hand-picked from Stellenbosch's finest vineyards
- Winemaking: Wild fermented in stainless steel tanks & aged on lees for 3 months
- Cellaring: Enjoy this wine in its youth
- Flavour Profile: Medium bodied with classic citrus, pear and pineapple characters.
- Food Pairing: Seafood, poultry & salads
- Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
White
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Rustenberg
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Craig Christians and Murray Barlow
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- This wine is a blend of different component vineyards, picked at different times of ripeness, some early for freshness and some late for fruit expression. Part of the batches are crushed and destemmed and part are whole bunch pressed, each technique giving a different mouth feel to the resultant wines. All batches are fermented with wild native yeasts in tank, following which the components are aged on their lees before blending, filtering and bottling.
History
- Rustenberg is a well-known producer of premium Chardonnay, and this Unwooded Chardonnay is their first unoaked one. The aim was to create a wine that, without the influence of oak, expresses the varietal character and generosity of Chardonnay when the finest fruit is vinified for this purpose. Lees ageing adds palate weight and complements the wine's citrus fruit profile to create a wine that can be enjoyed on its own or with food.
Regional Information
- Arguably the most famous wine-producing region in South Africa, the vineyards of Stellenbosch take advantage of the area's topography and vineyards sit on the lower slopes of the Helderberg and Simonsberg ranges.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Rustenberg Wines.
Importer address
- Rustenberg Wines (Europe) Limited,
- CO7 7QQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Rustenberg Wines (Europe) Limited,
- CO7 7QQ,
- UK.
- www.rustenberg.co.za
Net Contents
750ml ℮
