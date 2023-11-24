We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lofbergs Organic Dark Roast Ground Coffee 450G

Lofbergs Organic Dark Roast Ground Coffee 450G

£6.60

£1.47/100g

Organic Dark Roast Coffee
Taste & PersonalityOrganic dark roast coffee with aromas of wild berries and dark chocolate. 100% Arabica coffee from South and Central America and East Africa.Roast - 4Body - 3Acidity - 3Organic Coffee Has Never Been so temptingLöfberg's Organic Dark Roast boasts fine aromas of wild berries and seductive tasting notes of dark chocolate. Our organic coffee comes from plantations where the coffee beans are allowed to grow and mature without the use of artificial, chemical pesticides.In fact, at Löfbergs we've been producing high end organic coffee, farmed with knowledge and care, since 1996 and we've seen the use of fertilizers and pesticides decrease as a result - good news for biodiversity and the working environment of our coffee growers. Indeed, thanks to the demand of our organic coffee-loving customers, Löfbergs is one of the largest roasters of organic coffee in the world. So well done for choosing organic and allowing us to keep up the good work!
It's Always About the Next GenerationFamily-owned Löfbergs' dedication to great coffee over the past 100+ years is born out of listening carefully to you, our customers, and the love for coffee we all share. In order to further spread this passion, we invite you to join us on our journey to both inspire and be inspired by the next generation of coffee lovers. Now, who's for coffee?
EU Organic - SE-EKO-01, Non-EU Agriculture
By Appointment to H.M. The King of Sweden
100% Arabica coffeeRich & complex100% Ground coffee, suitable for most coffee makersNext generation organic coffee lovers
Pack size: 450G

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

3 Steps to Perfection150 ml fresh water6-8g or 1 tablespoon per cupHot water 92-96°CA great cup of coffee

