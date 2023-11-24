Lofbergs Organic Dark Roast Ground Coffee 450G

Organic Dark Roast Coffee

Taste & Personality Organic dark roast coffee with aromas of wild berries and dark chocolate. 100% Arabica coffee from South and Central America and East Africa. Roast - 4 Body - 3 Acidity - 3 Organic Coffee Has Never Been so tempting Löfberg's Organic Dark Roast boasts fine aromas of wild berries and seductive tasting notes of dark chocolate. Our organic coffee comes from plantations where the coffee beans are allowed to grow and mature without the use of artificial, chemical pesticides. In fact, at Löfbergs we've been producing high end organic coffee, farmed with knowledge and care, since 1996 and we've seen the use of fertilizers and pesticides decrease as a result - good news for biodiversity and the working environment of our coffee growers. Indeed, thanks to the demand of our organic coffee-loving customers, Löfbergs is one of the largest roasters of organic coffee in the world. So well done for choosing organic and allowing us to keep up the good work!

It's Always About the Next Generation Family-owned Löfbergs' dedication to great coffee over the past 100+ years is born out of listening carefully to you, our customers, and the love for coffee we all share. In order to further spread this passion, we invite you to join us on our journey to both inspire and be inspired by the next generation of coffee lovers. Now, who's for coffee?

EU Organic - SE-EKO-01, Non-EU Agriculture

By Appointment to H.M. The King of Sweden

100% Arabica coffee Rich & complex 100% Ground coffee, suitable for most coffee makers Next generation organic coffee lovers

Pack size: 450G

450g ℮

