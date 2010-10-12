Kiddylicious Veggie Straws 10X12g

Product Description
- Potato, rice and pea snacks
- Amazing Taste is at The Heart of Everything We Create
- Our snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from supported sitters to busy toddlers and we guarantee it will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours and different textures.
- Packed in perfect snack sized portions, our hollow Veggie Straws are great for topping up your little one wherever you are.
- New tastier recipe we've added yellow split peas and rice introducing more variety of veg and ensuring a crispy, melty texture your little one knows and loves
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Random selection of straw colours inside.
- It's delicious
- Ideal Finger Food
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for 9 months+ to grown ups
- Fun & colourful for little fingers
- Encourages Self Feeding
- No artificial flavours
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for... coeliacs, vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch (32%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour (20%), Yellow Pea Flour (19%), Potassium Chloride (natural way to keep the texture melty), Salt, Tomato Powder, Kale Powder, Spinach Powder, Beetroot Powder
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the UK, Potatoes sourced from EU countries
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
10 x 12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|2144
|257
|Energy (kcal)
|513
|62
|Fat (g)
|26
|3.2
|(of which saturates) (g)
|2.0
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61
|7.3
|(of which sugars) (g)
|0.5
|<0.5
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|0.7
|Salt (g)
|0.60
|0.10
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
