Tesco Smoky Butternut & Bean Casserole 392G
½ of a can
- Energy
- 740kJ
-
- 177kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.9g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.39g
- 23%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 90kcal
Product Description
- Mixed beans and butternut squash in a smoky tomato sauce.
- RICH & SMOKY Butternut squash and beans in a sweet and smoky tomato sauce
- Pack size: 392G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Mixed Beans (14%) [Butter Beans, Black Turtle Beans], Butternut Squash (13%), Carrot, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato (6%), Red Lentils, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Leaf, Maize Starch, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Powder, Onion Concentrate, Water, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thyme Extract.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins. 30 secs.
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute and 30 seconds (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 3-4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
392g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (196g)
|Energy
|377kJ / 90kcal
|740kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.4g
|Protein
|2.5g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.71g
|1.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
