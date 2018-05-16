We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Smoky Butternut & Bean Casserole 392G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Smoky Butternut & Bean Casserole 392G
£1.60
£4.09/kg

½ of a can

Energy
740kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed beans and butternut squash in a smoky tomato sauce.
  • RICH & SMOKY Butternut squash and beans in a sweet and smoky tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Mixed Beans (14%) [Butter Beans, Black Turtle Beans], Butternut Squash (13%), Carrot, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato (6%), Red Lentils, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Leaf, Maize Starch, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Powder, Onion Concentrate, Water, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thyme Extract.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins. 30 secs.
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute and 30 seconds (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 3-4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (196g)
Energy377kJ / 90kcal740kJ / 177kcal
Fat4.3g8.4g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.2g18.1g
Sugars4.0g7.9g
Fibre2.3g4.4g
Protein2.5g5.0g
Salt0.71g1.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Tinned Meat, Pies & Spreads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here