Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150G

Forget Xmas just buy them DELICIOUS
Yum Yum Yum x you have to like Xmas pudding flavour to buy these they are truly delicious x They taste like Xmas pudding. Any crisps that are the finest by Tesco are just the best no matter what the flavour. These are limited of course they are a shame really I love them and will buy them again. Very tasty and crunchy just adorable. Once you start you have to eat the whole bag well I did hahah thank you a FANTASTIC flavour yum x
Who knew, Sweet Crisps work
Could not resist trying these & yes I know it isn't Christmas yet, but these are fantastic, not over sweet at all. I enjoyed with a mug of coffee. A great taste and will buy more for sure.