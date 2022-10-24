We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150G

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150G
£1.25
£0.83/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
512kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ / 491kcal

Product Description

  • Christmas pudding flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2049kJ / 491kcal512kJ / 123kcal
Fat26.5g6.6g
Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate54.3g13.6g
Sugars5.8g1.5g
Fibre5.5g1.4g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt0.83g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Forget Xmas just buy them DELICIOUS

5 stars

Yum Yum Yum x you have to like Xmas pudding flavour to buy these they are truly delicious x They taste like Xmas pudding. Any crisps that are the finest by Tesco are just the best no matter what the flavour. These are limited of course they are a shame really I love them and will buy them again. Very tasty and crunchy just adorable. Once you start you have to eat the whole bag well I did hahah thank you a FANTASTIC flavour yum x

Who knew, Sweet Crisps work

5 stars

Could not resist trying these & yes I know it isn't Christmas yet, but these are fantastic, not over sweet at all. I enjoyed with a mug of coffee. A great taste and will buy more for sure.

