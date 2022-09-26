Mor 2 Gourmet Beef Pties With Red Pepper 226G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 747kJ
Product Description
- 2 British beef, red pepper and tomato patties with herbs and seasoning.
- Our deliciously versatile products triumph on taste and texture with no compromise.
- The perfect balance of 50% British meat to allow for more plant-based goodness, veggies and grains. So you can enjoy more mouth-watering meals the whole family will love.
- British beef blended with red peppers & tomatoes for a lighter, more succulent burger.
- This is not just meat it's something better something MOR
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Half Meat Full Flavour
- British Beef
- High in Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 226G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Beef (50%), Red Pepper (10%), Tomato (10%), Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice, Salt), Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Spirit Vinegar, Oregano, Garlic Purée, Smoked Dextrose, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Maize Starch, Herbs (Basil, Bay), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Garlic Powder, Mustard Bran, Cornflour
Allergy Information
- For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C at the bottom of the fridge.Once opened, consume within 2 days and within use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the 'use by' date. Defrost fully in the fridge before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation
Remove all packaging.
20-25 mins
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef
Preparation and Usage
- Try loaded with salad and sweet potato wedges for a healthier meal.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- MOR,
- 78-88 Cobden Street,
- Leicester,
- LE1 2LB,
- UK.
Return to
- A Commitment to Quality
- We are committed to bringing you the best quality.
- Should you not be happy with this product, please contact us:
- info@morfood.co.uk
- MORFOOD.CO.UK
Net Contents
226g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As cooked Per 100g
|As cooked Per 1 pattie (103g)
|Energy
|747kJ
|769kJ
|-
|179kcal
|184kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|8.6g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.3g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.4g
|Protein
|13.2g
|13.6g
|Salt
|1.17g
|1.20g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
