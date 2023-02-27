Monster Energy Lh44 Zero Sugar Drink 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- Every day we strive to give our best performance, but to do this we need the right fuel. I know how important this is when preparing to tackle each championship season. With this mission in mind, I worked with Monster to make this limited edition can. Infused with the refreshing taste of stone fruits, this energy drink is packed with all the vegan ingredients needed to turbo charge your drive. Wrapped in a bespoke design I co-created with Mad Dog Jones, this delicious formula will have you ready for anything.
- Pack size: 500ML
- Zero Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol, Colours (E102, E129).
Storage
Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See base of can
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
500ml 1 serving
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
- E102/E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Return to
- Monster Energy UK Limited
- South Bank House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland
- monsterenergy.com
- 0800 227711
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 mL
|500 mL
|% 100 mL
|% 500 mL
|Energy value (kJ)
|12kJ
|61kJ
|1%
|Energy value (kcal)
|3kcal
|14kcal
|1%
|Fats
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Saturated fats
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|0.8g
|3.9g
|2%
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Proteins
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.8g
|13%
|Vitamin B2
|0.7mg
|3.5mg
|50%
|250%
|Vitamin B3
|8.5mg
|43mg
|53%
|266%
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg
|4mg
|57%
|286%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|13µg
|100%
|500%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) **Daily reference intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly. E102/E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.