Clubcard Price

Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 500G

Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 500G
£3.00
£0.60/100g

1/4 of a crumble

Energy
1256kJ
299kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.3g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Rhubarb pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.
  • Sweet & tart Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky rhubarb pieces
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb (52%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Oats, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk) (1.5%), Light Brown Soft Sugar, Raspberry Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a crumble (125g)
Energy1005kJ / 239kcal1256kJ / 299kcal
Fat7.9g9.8g
Saturates2.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate37.6g47.0g
Sugars17.0g21.3g
Fibre2.2g2.7g
Protein3.3g4.2g
Salt0.09g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
