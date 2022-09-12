Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 500G
1/4 of a crumble
- Energy
- 1256kJ
- 299kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.7g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 21.3g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- Rhubarb pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.
- Sweet & tart Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky rhubarb pieces
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb (52%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Oats, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk) (1.5%), Light Brown Soft Sugar, Raspberry Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a crumble (125g)
|Energy
|1005kJ / 239kcal
|1256kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|37.6g
|47.0g
|Sugars
|17.0g
|21.3g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
